Gajraj Rao On Working With Priyamani, Says ‘can Liven Up Any Frame’; Sanya Malhotra Agrees

Veteran actor Gajraj Rao recently shared the screen with National award-winning actor Priyamani for a television commercial. After the filming, the actor could not help but take to his social media to praise the Narappa actor as he appeared impressed by her work. However, the Rao was not the only one who was impressed with her as another, his Badhaai Ho co-star, also agreed with his kind words.

Gajraj Rao on working with Priyamani

The actor took to his Instagram on November 9 to share a selfie with the 37-year-old actor. In his caption, he informed his fans that that he shot a TVC with Priyamani and shared his experience of working with her. He wrote, "Some faces exude such radiance that they can liven up any frame and make it look interesting. It was a pleasure sharing screen space with the National Award-winning actress Priyamani for a TVC! @pillumani #comingsoon #throwbackyesterday[sic]."

Flattered by his kind words, Priyamani dropped a comment under the post expressing her gratitude towards him as she wrote, "Sirrrrr🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 the pleasure was all mine sir to have worked with you !! Im honoured to have shared the screen space with you sir[sic]." Actor Sanya Malhotra also agreed with the veteran actor as she wrote, "That’s true!! Pri is a beauty queen 😍❤️[sic]." Interestingly, according to a report from Pinkvilla, Malhotra and Priyamani have been roped in to play pivotal roles in director Atlee’s next venture.

Gajraj Rao and Sanya Malhotra were not the only ones impressed by Priyamani as the comment section was filled with fans praising her. One user commented that they liked her work while another fan wrote, "Awww, you guys are so sweet."

More on Gajraj Rao and Priyamani

This would mark the first time that the duo will share the screen together. Gajraj Rao is known for his work in Marathi and Hindi films and serials and recently gained recognition for films like Talvar, Blackmail, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Badhaai Ho. On the other hand, Priyamani has a formidable career in the South film industry with several successful films under her belt. Her work in Hindi films and series was also appreciated by many as she is all set to appear in Amit Sharma's biographical sports film Maidaan.

