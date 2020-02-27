"You Are Not A Celebrity"; Gajraj Rao Opens Up About The Hate He Once Received On Twitter

Bollywood actor Gajraj Rao rose to fame after his stint in the movie Badhaai Ho. His latest release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is performing well at the box office too. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Gajraj Rao, whose career is at its peak today, revealed how he once received rude comments on Twitter about not being a 'hero'.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Banned In Dubai, Here's Why

In the interview, the entire cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was asked about their experiences with social media. When it was Gajraj’s turn he revealed how he feels that Instagram is like a spa, while Twitter is a pehelwan’s akhada for him. Gajraj Rao opened up about an incident that happened with him a few months ago.

Gajraj Rao said that how once he had taken a flight but forgot his baggage in the cabin. He added that the staff told him his luggage will be given to him in five minutes. However, it was more than an hour and his luggage did not reach him. Gajraj Rao further added that he was asking for his baggage to everyone. But when he did not receive any response, he took to Twitter share what had happened with him.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana On Why 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Wouldn't Have Released 5 Years Ago

Gajraj Rao tweeted about the incident by naming the airline. He added that within five minutes of posting the tweet, he got a comment on Twitter saying “Tu star nahi hai be” which translates to, "You aren’t a star". Gajraj Rao further revealed that he got another comment that said “You’re not a celebrity. Don’t treat yourself as a celebrity”. He later went on to delete the tweet. In an interview with the leading site, he said, "I thought to myself that I didn’t do that as a celebrity but I realised that the popularity or adulation I have got, some could get confused. So I deleted that after 15-20 minutes with a lot of anger."

ALSO READ| Bhumi Pednekar Talks About Her 'similar Cameos' In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' & 'Bhoot'

About Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Directed by Hemant Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is bankrolled under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and T-series. Along with Gajraj Rao, the movie features Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in pivotal roles. The movie theatrically released on February 21, 2020, and is performing well at the box office.

ALSO READ| Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Jitendra Kumar Thanks Gajraj Rao & Maarvi For His Smile

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.