Gajraj Rao Opens Up On Playing Madhuri Dixit’s Husband In 'Maja Ma'; 'It Was Like A Dream'

After enthralling the audience with her exemplary performance in the hit Netflix web series, The Fame Game, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Maja Ma. The film, which is touted to be a family entertainer, also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat in pivotal roles.

Gajraj Rao talks about playing Madhuri Dixit's husband in Maja Ma

Recently, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, actor Gajraj Rao, who will be seen portraying the role of Madhuri Dixit's husband in the upcoming film, opened up about how he felt about bagging the role. He stated, "When Anand (Tiwari) called me and told me about the film, it was during COVID-19 time and I was scared if I should do it or not. Then, he told me that Madhuri Dixit is also a part of it. So I said 'Ok.'"

"Later, I thought there will be a part, then he told me that I am playing the role of Madhuri's husband and I said 'Fantastic.' But for a week there was no communication, and I felt that something was wrong, so I told (Anand) Tiwari: 'I'll change my name to Anil Kapoor but I want to play the role.' Then, of course, the script happened, but it was like a dream. Matlab ki aisa ho sakta hai, ki mujhe screen share karneka mauka milega is tarike see," said Gajraj Rao.

Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the film is being produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra, while it has been written by Sumit Batheja. 'Maja Ma' is all set to stream online on Amazon Prime Video from October 6.

