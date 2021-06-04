Gajraj Rao Shares 3D Picture To Wish His On-screen Wife, Neena Gupta On Her Birthday

Neena Gupta celebrates her 62nd birthday on June 4, 2021. On the occasion of Neena Gupta's birthday, co-star and actor, Gajraj Rao took to his Instagram account and dropped a sweet wish for her. Sharing a 3D picture, he simply captioned his post by writing, “#happybirthday.” Take a look at Gajraj Rao's latest post below.

Gajraj Rao shares a 3D photo to wish Neena Gupta

Gajraj shared a 3D picture in which he can be seen wearing a blue and white checked shirt and paired his look with a black vest coat. He wore blue denim jeans and grey shoes. He opted for a blue wristwatch, sunglasses and a beige hat. On the other hand, Neena Gupta wore a plain white shirt, denim jacket and denim jeans. She opted for white shoes, sunglasses and left her hair loose. Both posed towards the camera with a smile and Gajraj captioned the video by writing, “Neena Ji, Saalagirah Mubarak..” In response, Neena Gupta commented on his post by writing, “Thank you ji.” Fans and followers dropped several lovely wishes for the actress. Have a look at their reactions below.

Apart from this, Neena’s other Badhaai Ho co-star, Ayushmann Khurrana also took to his Instagram stories and shared a wish for her. Sharing a monochrome, closeup, throwback picture, he wrote, “Happy Birthday @neena_gupta ji!” along with a heart emoji. Check out his post below.

Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana have worked together in films such as Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In both the films, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta played husband and wife whereas Ayushmann played the role of their son in the former and a son-in-law in the latter.

Masaba Gupta drops a wish for her mother

Apart from this, Neena’s daughter, Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of Neena sitting on a chair wearing an off-white, netted shirt while her hair was left loose. Neena wore rings in both her hands and they were kept on her face as she flashed a smile towards the camera. Masaba captioned her post by writing, “Defying age,breaking rules & uninterested in what the world has to say...all while having a lot of fun! That’s @neena_gupta & it’s her birthday today. Happy birthday Mom.”

