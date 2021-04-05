Gajraj Rao Shares Hilarious Video Featuring Neena Gupta; Leaves Netizens In Splits

Badhaai Ho fame Gajraj Rao recently took to Instagram to share a hilarious video along with his co-star Neena Gupta which is truly unmissable. Along with the video, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this video, fans have been flooding the comment section with all things fun and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Gajraj Rao was among the many to take part in the viral trend which has left netizens in splits. In the video, he can be seen striking a stunning pose with Neena Gupta where she is all smiles for the camera. However, in the video, Gajraj’s head can be seen moving with the song ‘Maria ee Maria oo’ playing in the background. He can be seen sporting a cream kurta along with a grey waistcoat, while Neena donned a hot pink one-shoulder printed dress.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a funny note. He wrote, “à¤šà¤²à¥‹ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨ à¤¨à¥‡ à¤­à¥€ à¤•à¤° à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾” which translates to, ‘well, even I have done this video’. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from commenting all things nice in the comment section. Some of the users commented on how hilarious the video is, while some could not stop gushing over the same. Masaba Gupta was also very happy on seeing the video and revealed, “Waiting to see mom’s comeback now”. Another one commented, “Hahaha this is so cute”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Earlier to this, Gajraj Rao went on to write a review of Priyanka Chopra's memoir Unfinished. The Badhaai Ho actor captioned a photo of the book with the message, "Priyanka's memoir is an inspiring read for dreamers of all ages and social backgrounds". He hoped that Priyanka's journey would inspire many more women to pursue their dreams and that others would find strength in hers as well. Take a look.

Gajraj Rao's latest Instagram post also included a review for the recently released Netflix film Pagglait. Sanya Malhotra played the lead in the dark comedy-drama film, with Sayani Gupta, Shruti Sharma, Raghubir Yadav, and Ashutosh Rana playing pivotal roles. The film follows the life of a young widow as she learns how to face her family after her husband's death. Take a look.

