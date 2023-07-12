Gajraj Rao Shares Why He Won’t Reduce His Fees Now: Struggled For 25 Years, Slept Hungry

Gajraj Rao rose to fame overnight with his stint in the critically acclaimed film Badhaai Ho. But before this, the actor struggled for a significant amount of time. From working on multiple jobs to doing friends' projects for free, the actor opened up about his difficult times.

3 things you need to know

Gajraj Rao made his debut in 1994 with the film Bandit Queen.

He was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Now the actor will be seen in Maidaan next.

Gajraj Rao recalls conversation with casting director

In an interview with the Varun Duggi podcast, Gajraj Rao said that he doesn't settle for less in terms of money as he already struggled a lot in the past. He recalled his conversation with a casting director who asked him to reduce his fees as it was only "20 days work." In response, the actor said that he wasn't charging for those 20 days but for all the years of "homework" he had done to get there. He further stated that this fees is for all those days when he survived on "20 cup of tea, slept hungry, listened to abuse and used to walk on foot from Town to Andheri."

(Gajraj Rao spent over 29 years in the Hindi film industry | Image: Gajraj Rao/Instagram)

I like expensive phones, travelling and staying in 5-star hotels

During the interview, Gajraj Rao said that he did a lot of jobs and lacked a proper support system to guide him in the right direction. "At one point, the financial situation was very difficult. It’s easy for me to say this now, in an air-conditioned environment, but when you don’t have food, all your dreams and fantasies go for a toss," he said.

Opening up about his life at present, Gajraj said that he has a financial security now as he has worked hard for 25-30 years. He also stated that he has no shame in admitting that he likes "expensive phones, travelling, and staying in nice hotels." Adding further, he said that he doesn't want to feel bad about staying in 5-star hotels and travelling in business class as he wants it for himself as well for his family.