Gajraj Rao Wishes Neena Gupta On 'page-turning Milestone' As The Latter's Book Releases

Actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao have been seen starring opposite each other in films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Badhaai Ho. Gupta recently launched her book Sach Kahun Toh, and Rao had a very warm message to share about it on his social media pages. However, there was one thing that the latter did complain about. He revealed he was still awaiting a signed copy of the autobiography from Gupta herself, as promised by her.

Gajraj Rao's Instagram post about Sach Kahun Toh

On the evening of June 14, 2021, Gajraj Rao took to his Instagram page to share his thoughts about co-star Neena Gupta's book launch. Sharing photos of the book which he received, Rao spoke about how excited he was to have gotten his hands on the autobiography in the caption of the post. He wrote, “Haven't been so excited to catch the 'first day first show' of a book yet!” Further, the actor revealed how he could not help but pre-order it online, despite ‘the debutant author’ Neena Gupta having promised to send him a signed copy, following the launch that day.

Rao awaits a signed copy of Neena Gupta's book

Gajraj Rao then shared how her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh had reached him minutes after it launched. “Just wanted to share how the universe conspired to help me get my hands on this book quickly,” further read the post’s caption. He added that it was a riveting book that he had not been able to stop reading ever since, before proceeding to reveal the only thing that he was still waiting on, about Gupta’s book release. “P.S.: Neena ji, I am still looking forward to receive my signed copy :),” complained Rao, as he congratulated Gupta on a ‘literally page-turning milestone’ of her life.

Sending you soon https://t.co/MxNz5xZFQm — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) June 14, 2021

Book release with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Neena Gupta later reshared the post by Rao on her Instagram stories, thanking him, and even replied to his tweets on Twitter. “Sending you soon,” she wrote in response to Gajraj Rao’s wish of getting a signed copy of Sach Kahun Toh from her. Neena Gupta was seen launching the read, on June 14, with Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the video, Gupta was heard sharing that she had told her daughter, Masaba Gupta, how she wanted Khan Kareena to be the one launching the autobiography too.

Image: Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao Instagram

