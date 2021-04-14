Game Of Truth Trailer Out Now: A Romantic Thriller Starring Ashmit Patel And Arushi Handa

A romantic suspense thriller, starring Ashmit Patel and Arushi Handa, the Game of Truth trailer is out on YouTube. The WOW originals short film is described as a ride full of thrill, suspense, and love by the official team of the film. Check out the Game of Truth trailer here.

Game of Truth trailer

The trailer starts with Arushi Handa meeting up with Ashmit Patel for a romantic dinner date. The duo can be seen playing the game of strip truth and dare in an attempt to get to know each other. Ashmit asked Arushi about how the game would end to which Arushi answers saying the game would end when they no longer have clothes to strip. In an expected turn of events, Arushi can be seen admitting to Ashmit that she is a call girl when asked about her profession.

Ashmit Patel and Arushi Handa on Game of Truth

While speaking to Mid-Day, the actors revealed how excited they were for the release of their short film. Ashmit told the newspaper that he was excited for his second short film to release and wants the audience to expect loads of thriller elements from the movie. The actor urged the audience to watch his short film for its unexpecting ending and interesting twists in the story.

The Spillsvilla 11 fame Arushi Handa talked about how excited she was for her first acting role. Sharing the details of her character, the actress said in the interview that she would be playing a bold character who stands up for herself and hopes that the audience will enjoy her character. Arushi also thanked the writer of the short film, Vivek Khatri, and co-star Ashmit Patel for helping her in her debut acting project.

Game of Truth cast

Previously seen in movies like Jai Ho and Murder, Ashmit Patel will be seen playing the lead role along with Spiltsvilla 11 fame Arushi Handa. The short film is written by Vivek Khatri, writer of the famous historical drama Chandrakanta. Set to be released on the 18th of April, Game of Truth will be streaming on WOWapp Live, a new OTT platform.

Promo Pic credit: Ashmit Patel & Arushi Handa IG

