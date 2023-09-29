Ganapath Teaser: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Look Fierce In Vikas Bahl Action Film

Tiger Shroff is part of three film projects and one of the most prominent among them has been Ganapath: Part 1. After dropping multiple posters, the makers unveiled the film's teaser. The actor and his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon's avatar look promising.

3 things you need to know

Ganapath is slated to release on October 20.

The movie will see Kriti Sanon doing action for the first time.

Tiger described Ganapath as his career's most ambitious and challenging project.

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon look fierce

The upcoming film Ganapath: Part 1 takes audiences on a thrilling journey to the year 2070 AD. The teaser opens with Tiger Shroff in a contemplative meditation, setting an intriguing tone for what's to come. The teaser then swiftly transitions to a series of gripping sequences—a man's mysterious self-inflicted gunshot, chaotic confrontations among people, and Tiger effortlessly throwing an attacker with a toss. As attackers approach Tiger, bells begin to ring, adding an element of mystique to the narrative.

It also offers a glimpse of the actor and Kriti Sanon engaging in intense hand-to-hand combat within a ring with their respective competitors. Amitabh Bachchan makes a brief but impactful appearance. He was seen praying, adding depth to the film's narrative. Take a look at the teaser below.

Ganapath has suffered several delays

Ganapath: Part 1, directed by Vikas Bahl, was originally announced in November 2020, but the pandemic delayed its principal photography, which eventually began in November 2021. The final shooting schedule took place in May 2022, with additional scenes being filmed in February 2023. In August this year, Tiger and Kriti concluded the shooting schedules for the film. Tiger described the film as one of his "biggest" endeavours to date. After these production challenges, the film is now ready for release this year.

Interestingly, Ganapath is set to release on October 20, 2023, which coincides with the release date of Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon's Tiger Nageswara Rao. This has led to an intriguing clash at the box office between these two films. Nupur shared her excitement about this cinematic showdown on her Instagram stories.

In Ganapath: Part 1, Tiger Shroff reunites with National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon. The two actors initially made their Bollywood debut together in the 2014 film Heropanti.