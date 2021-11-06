'Ganapath': Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Begin Shooting For Action Thriller In UK; Watch

Pooja Entertainment and Good Co’s mega-budget, futuristic, action thriller Ganapath's UK schedule has gone on the floors where the lead star, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon arrived a few days ago. The Tiger Shroff-led big-budget project is being touted as the most lavishly produced and genre-defining film in recent times.

Actor Tiger Shroff and the film's producer Jackky Bhagnani took to their official Instagram handles and dropped an intriguing action-packed video. Scroll down to watch the video.

Ganapath's UK schedule begins

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Tiger Shroff unveiled a new exciting video that encapsulates the excitement and scale of the film ahead of the UK schedule. In the video, Tiger can be seen flaunting his marvellous fighting skills. Tiger in his trademark style announces, "God aur janta, apan aaj dono ke aashirwad se shuru kar raha hai #Ganapath ka UK schedule (God and people, today with both of the blessings, we will start Ganapath's UK schedule)."

Producer Jackky Bhagnani also posted the same video and wrote, "Shuru ho raha hai #Ganapath ka UK schedule. God aur janta ke aashirwad se."

Ganapath's team had earlier posted a motion poster hinting at the forthcoming cool quotient. The upcoming project will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani-Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment and Jackky's sister Deepshikha. The film will mark Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff's reunion after they first debuted together in Heropanti. The film will be helmed by Vikas Bahl and is slated for a theatrical release on December 23, 2022.

Recently a recent media statement mentioned the actor's shoot in London for his upcoming film will be his longest schedule, as Tiger will stay there for three months. It also mentioned that the actor will have several action sequences in this schedule. While announcing the release date of the film, Tiger wrote, "Uski hategi to sabki fategi Aarela hai #Ganapath, taiyyar rehna! #Ganapath in cinemas on December 23, 2022. #Ganapath23Dec2022."

According to a press release, Tiger was earlier occupied with back to back shoots and had recently wrapped up his long schedule for Heropanti 2 in the UK, in which he will star opposite Tara Sutaria. He then returned to Mumbai and has now left for London for the shoot of Ganapath.

With PR inputs

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff/@kritisanon