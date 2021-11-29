'Ganapath': Tiger Shroff Poses While 'chilling With His Boss Man' Producer Jackky Bhagnani

Actor Tiger Shroff is currently busy shooting for his upcoming high octane action-packed thriller titled Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon. This would mark the duo's second film after their debut film Heropanti in 2014. The actor has been fueling the anticipation of the fans by sharing his intense look and BTS pictures from the sets. Check out his latest addition to 'Ganapath diaries'

Tiger Shroff, producer Jackky Bhagnani 'chilling' together

Taking to their respective Instagram on November 29, Tiger Shroff and producer of Ganapath Jackky Bhagnani shared a picture together from the sets of the film. The duo took some time out of their busy schedules to 'chill' together whilst enjoying a snowfall. In the pictures, The Heropanti actor donned his character's bruised and battered look hinting at an action sequence being filmed during the time.

Appearing shirtless, the 31-year-old flexed his muscles while sporting a huge smile and posed with his 'Bossman' Jackky who wore warm attire. Tiger Shroff poked fun at the picture as he aptly captioned the post by writing, ''Literally chilling with my Bossman aka Producer Saab aka Bro 💙❄️ #Ganapath @jackkybhagnani'' Jackky also shared the picture with the caption, ''Its snowtime with my Hero no. 1! ❄️😉 #Ganapath @tigerjackieshroff 💙''

More on Ganapath

The excitement of the upcoming actioner has increased by tenfolds owing to the constant updates and BTS videos provided by the duo via their social media. The team of Ganapath jetted off to London last month for the longest schedule as they will be stationed there for almost three months. Recently, the Baaghi star shared his mugshots sharing a glimpse into his brooding look in the movie by writing, "All eyes on the prize🐯 #ganapath Hair''.

Bhagnani also shared a video of the team enjoying a game of volleyball amidst shooting in the green fields with the caption, ''The team that plays together, stays together!! 😛😉🏀 @tigerjackieshroff #Ganapath #ShootDiaries'' also starring Kriti Sanon, her character received an exciting introduction as she wrote, ''Shoot Mode on 🎬 Super excited to start my #Ganapath journey as Jassi with full on action 🙅 and loads of fun as I begin with the UK schedule''

Directed and produced by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath is also produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 23 next year.

(Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff/jackkybhagnani)