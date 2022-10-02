Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor & More Celebs Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

Indians are celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's extraordinary life, non-violent approach and teachings on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The day is celebrated in India to mark the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi Jayanti is marked by prayer services and tributes all over India, including at Gandhi's memorial, Raj Ghat, in New Delhi where he was cremated.

On October 2, several Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and more paid tribute to the Father Of The Nation with heartfelt social media posts.

Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor & more pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sanjay Dutt shared a short video from his hit film Lage Raho Munna Bhai in which he could be seen indulging in a fight with security personnel. The clip saw the KGF 2 actor offering his right cheek to the guard after he slaps his left cheek. After that, the actor quips, "Dono Gaal par pad jaaye to kya karne ka hai..ye baapu ne nahi Kaha that." Sharing the video, Dutt wrote in the caption, "Happy Gandhi Jayanti To All." Watch the video here:

Anil Kapoor also headed to his Twitter handle and wished his fans on the special occasion. Sharing a picture of Gandhi Ji addressing several people in a meeting, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo, "Happy Gandhi Jayanti".

South superstar Mohanlal paid his heartfelt tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. He wrote on his Twitter account, "Remembering the greatest man who taught the world that even the toughest wars can be won with peace and truth. Gandhi Jayanti Wishes #GandhiJayanti."

Remembering the greatest man who taught the world that even the toughest wars can be won with peace and truth. Gandhi Jayanti Wishes#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/5yUYI9mgDV — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 2, 2022

Prithviraj Sukumaran also tweeted, "The man who taught the world that resilient peace is the strongest weapon! Happy Gandhi Jayanti! #GandhiJayanti."

The man who taught the world that resilient peace is the strongest weapon! Happy Gandhi Jayanti! #GandhiJayanti 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/kpueTAkNDb — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 2, 2022

Earlier, in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. He tweeted, "Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May we always live up to Bapu’s ideals? I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji." He even paid floral tribute to the Father Of The Nation at Rajghat on Sunday.

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti . This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May we always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji. pic.twitter.com/pkU3BJHcsm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

Image: Instagram/@SanjayDutt, PTI