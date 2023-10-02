Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Films That Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

Quick links:
Gandhi My Father follows the story of Gandhi and his son Harilal Gandhi. The film showcases the relationship between the two and stars Akshaye Khanna and Bhumika Chawla, among others.
The Making of the Mahatma narrates the story of Mahatma Gandhi when he went to South Africa. It also showcases how his life there impacted him.
Hey Ram is a movie that follows the ideologies of forgiveness and revenge. The story features the life of Saket Ram whose wife is killed after being raped.
Lage Raho Munna Bhai manifests features how an aimless street thug Munna transforms himself after following the life lessons of Mahatma Gandhi.
Gandhi film showcases the turning points in the life of Mahatma Gandhi, from his time in South Africa to the time he returned to India.
Gandhi to Hitler revolves around the letters penned by Gandhi to Hitler to end the violence he erupted. The film was helmed by Rakesh Ranjan Kumar.
Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara showcases the struggle of an ordinary man with Alzheimer's disease who is accused of Gandhi's demise. The film features Anupam Kher and Urmila Matondkar.