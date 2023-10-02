Last Updated:

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Films That Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi to Hitler, Gandhi, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and other films that are based on the ideologies on Mahatma Gandhi.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Gandhi Jayanti
1/8
Image: IMDb

Gandhi My Father follows the story of Gandhi and his son Harilal Gandhi. The film showcases the relationship between the two and stars Akshaye Khanna and Bhumika Chawla, among others. 

Gandhi Jayanti
2/8
Image: IMDb

The Making of the Mahatma narrates the story of Mahatma Gandhi when he went to South Africa. It also showcases how his life there impacted him.

Gandhi Jayanti
3/8
Image: IMDb

Hey Ram is a movie that follows the ideologies of forgiveness and revenge. The story features the life of Saket Ram whose wife is killed after being raped. 

Gandhi Jayanti
4/8
Image: IMDb

Lage Raho Munna Bhai manifests features how an aimless street thug Munna transforms himself after following the life lessons of Mahatma Gandhi. 

Gandhi Jayanti
5/8
Image: IMDb

Gandhi film showcases the turning points in the life of Mahatma Gandhi, from his time in South Africa to the time he returned to India. 

Gandhi Jayanti
6/8
Image: IMDb

Gandhi to Hitler revolves around the letters penned by Gandhi to Hitler to end the violence he erupted. The film was helmed by Rakesh Ranjan Kumar. 

Gandhi Jayanti
7/8
Image: IMDb

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara showcases the struggle of an ordinary man with Alzheimer's disease who is accused of Gandhi's demise. The film features Anupam Kher and Urmila Matondkar. 

Gandhi Jayanti
8/8
Image: IMDb

The Gandhi Murder is a film based on the murder of Mahatma Gandhi. The film features Om Puri, Stephen Lang and others. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Leo, Raththam, Ghost: Tamil Films Releasing In Theatres In October

Leo, Raththam, Ghost: Tamil Films Releasing In Theatres In October
Saif Ali Khan, Taimur wear twinning outfits for Soha Ali Khan's daughter's birthday bash

Saif Ali Khan, Taimur wear twinning outfits for Soha Ali Khan's daughter's birthday bash
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com