Gandhi Jayanti: Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra And Others Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

Several Bollywood celebrities like veteran actor Kamal Hasaan, Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma among others remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Gandhi Jayanti

Today, October 2, 2021, marks the birth anniversary of the 'Father of Nation', Mahatma Gandhi. Often addressed as Baapu, Gandhiji played a crucial role in the Independence of the country. With Swaraj and Satyagraha, the great visionary instilled valour in the citizens to stand up for their rights. To mark the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, several Bollywood celebrities like veteran actor Kamal Hasaan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Anushka Sharma among others took to their social media handle and remembered Gandhiji and his teachings.

South superstar Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and wrote a beautiful note while remembering Gandhi and his non-violence movement. He wrote in Tamil that translated, "He was the one who gave the ideology of the world from the East. Today is the birthday of Gandhi, the energy man who declared non-violence that fears all violence. The day an era is born[sic]."

Take a look:

Taking to Instagram, the Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a Gandhiji's thought and wished the fans on Gandhi Jayanti. He wrote, "The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace[sic]." Alongside, the actor posted a beautiful motion sketch of 'Bapu'.

Take a look:

Taapsee Pannu, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket also wished her fans on the occasion. While posting Gandhiji's picture with his saying 'Hate the sin, not the sinner' written on it, the actor wrote, "Something I follow in life which has given me immense peace, Happy Gandhi Jayanti[sic]."

Take a look:

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor Anushka Sharma shared a powerful quote of Gandhiji on her Instagram story to greet fans on Gandhi Jayanti. "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others- Mahatma Gandhi, remembering our father of nation on his birth anniversary#GandhiJayanti[sic]," she captioned the post.

Check the post:

Among others, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Deol, and other Bollywood actors also shared the great man's teachings and principles on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Check the wishes here:

Meanwhile, Gandhi's birth anniversary day is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, as declared by the United Nations General Assembly. Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, the name 'Mahatma' was given to him by the great poet Rabindranath Tagore.

