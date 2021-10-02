Gandhi Jayanti: Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra And Others Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

Today, October 2, 2021, marks the birth anniversary of the 'Father of Nation', Mahatma Gandhi. Often addressed as Baapu, Gandhiji played a crucial role in the Independence of the country. With Swaraj and Satyagraha, the great visionary instilled valour in the citizens to stand up for their rights. To mark the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, several Bollywood celebrities like veteran actor Kamal Hasaan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Anushka Sharma among others took to their social media handle and remembered Gandhiji and his teachings.

South superstar Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and wrote a beautiful note while remembering Gandhi and his non-violence movement. He wrote in Tamil that translated, "He was the one who gave the ideology of the world from the East. Today is the birthday of Gandhi, the energy man who declared non-violence that fears all violence. The day an era is born[sic]."

உலகுக்கோர் சித்தாந்தத்தைக் கிழக்கிலிருந்து ஒளிபோல் வழங்கிய கிழவர். அத்தனை வன்முறைகளும் அஞ்சும் அகிம்சையை அறிவித்த ஆற்றலாளர் காந்திக்கு இன்று பிறந்தநாள். ஒரு சகாப்தம் ஜனித்த நாள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 2, 2021

Taking to Instagram, the Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a Gandhiji's thought and wished the fans on Gandhi Jayanti. He wrote, "The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace[sic]." Alongside, the actor posted a beautiful motion sketch of 'Bapu'.

"The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace."

- Mahatma Gandhi#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/BMln5VxDqZ — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) October 2, 2021

Taapsee Pannu, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket also wished her fans on the occasion. While posting Gandhiji's picture with his saying 'Hate the sin, not the sinner' written on it, the actor wrote, "Something I follow in life which has given me immense peace, Happy Gandhi Jayanti[sic]."

Something I follow in life which has given me immense peace….

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 🙏🏽 #GandhiJayanti2021 #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/qrvfo7ggKa — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 2, 2021

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor Anushka Sharma shared a powerful quote of Gandhiji on her Instagram story to greet fans on Gandhi Jayanti. "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others- Mahatma Gandhi, remembering our father of nation on his birth anniversary#GandhiJayanti[sic]," she captioned the post.

Among others, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Deol, and other Bollywood actors also shared the great man's teachings and principles on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world."



Mahatma Gandhi's words continue to inspire me and all of us today too.



Wishing everyone a blessed #GandhiJayanti — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 2, 2021

Salute to the man who fought against hatred and oppression with love. #GandhiJayanti — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) October 2, 2021

Happy Gandhi jayanti 🙏🏼 #GandhiJayanti May his teachings of truth, non violence & simplicity be with us and continue to influence generations to come. — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) October 2, 2021

Gandhi Jayanti - a day for introspection and a resolution to follow the Mahatma’s ideals of non-violence and truth. Remembering this great soul on Gandhi Jayanti 2021



"I am prepared to die, but there is no cause for which I am prepared to kill." - Mahatma Gandhi — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Gandhi's birth anniversary day is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, as declared by the United Nations General Assembly. Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, the name 'Mahatma' was given to him by the great poet Rabindranath Tagore.

(Image: PTI/ Anushka Sharma/ Facebook)