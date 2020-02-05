Ganesh Acharya In Troubled Waters As Another Woman Accuses Him Of Sexual Misconduct

Popular Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya had earlier been accused of forcing choreographer Divya Kotian to watch adult videos and depriving her of work. Now, another woman has come out to accuse the dance master of sexually abusing her in 1990.

According to a report from a media daily, the woman who has filed a complaint happens to be a senior background dancer. She approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday to raise the issue. It is also reported that when the woman saw a previous FIR against Ganesh Acharya, she knew it was time to speak up.

WATCH | Ganesh Acharya's Response On Woman Accusing Him Of Asking Her To Watch Adult Films

Woman describes how it unfolded

The woman explained that it first started when she was just eighteen. Ganesh Acharya had invited her over to learn Jive as it was compulsory. Acharya’s assistant picked her from her residence and dropped her off at a hotel room, instead of the dance classes, leaving her alone with the choreographer. The woman clarified that there were no students at the time, and on the pretext of teaching her dance skills, he began touching her inappropriately and even threw her on the bed.

Also, despite constantly rejecting his advances, Acharya kept running his hands over her body, until she said she was on her period. He then got off of her and she finally left the hotel and never returned to his class. She further added that he used other students to reach out to her and was also ready to waive off the dance fees.

READ | Ganesh Acharya To File Defamation Suit Against Saroj Khan And Woman Who Filed Complaint

READ | Ganesh Acharya Files Legal Suit Against Female Choreographer, To Hold A Press Meet Soon

Ganesh Acharya denies all allegations

After Ganesh Acharya's previous controversy with Divya Kotian, the choreographer had come out and denied all the allegations of sexual misconduct stating that he did not even know Divya and that he was being targeted for no reason. He also claimed that the duo of Divya and Saroj Khan were playing a big game against him.

For those unaware, Ganesh Acharya and Saroj Khan have been in a constant tussle where the latter happens to be a colleague of Kotian. Acharya also responded to the latest allegations calling them concocted stories which are just part of a conspiracy to tarnish his image for taking a stand against them. He also added that everyone who is involved in the wrongdoings against him will be exposed as he will not give up.

READ | Choreographer Ganesh Acharya's Brawl Caught On CCTV After 33-yr-old Woman's Complaint

Image credits: Instagram | Ganesh Acharya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.