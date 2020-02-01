Ganesh Acharya Files Legal Suit Against Female Choreographer, To Hold A Press Meet Soon

Ganesh Acharya made headlines when a 33-year-old female choreographer, Divya Kotian filed a complaint with the NWC at the Amboli Police Station, Oshiwara alleging that he would force to watch adult videos with him. And now, as per the latest updates, the ace choreographer has filed a complaint against Kotian. According to a news agency, Kotian has filed a complaint against Ganesh at the state's Women's Commission and Amboli police station accusing him of depriving her of work in the film industry, demanding commission and forcing her to watch adult videos.

In her complaint, Kotian alleged that India Film And Television Choreographers Association membership was later canceled by Ganesh Acharya when she refused to give a commission & declined to become his personal assistant. On Jan 26, 2020, at SGM of IFTICA, Divya decided to go and speak to the committee as she had paid Rs. 1 Lakh for the membership. According to the reports, Acharya was furious to see her at the meeting and allegedly asked his fellow female choreographers to beat Divya.

Saroj Khan slams Acharya

A few weeks back, Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan came out to speak about Ganesh Acharya's behavior. In a recent conversation with a leading publication, Saroj Khan accused Ganesh Acharya of misusing his position to manipulate the performers.

Reacting to Saroj Khan's allegations, Acharya told ANI: "This is the conspiracy against me to malign my image, there are people like Saroj Khan and her colleagues who are doing corruption in the industry. Their business has flopped as I have entered the association''.

In December 2019, the All India Film Television Events Dancers Association, which was apparently an initiative by the members of the Cine Dancers Association (CDA). And as per reports, the decade-old organization was not happy with how the group was functioning. Saroj Khan who represents CDA and has been associated with it for over a decade and has accused Ganesh Acharya of forming the new organization and badmouthing CDA.

