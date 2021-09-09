Ganesh Chaturthi: Allu Arjun's Daughter Arha All Set To Celebrate With Homemade Ganpati

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner, and looks like Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is all ready for the celebrations. Allu's wife Sneha took to her Instagram and shared an adorable photo of her daughter as she made her very own Ganpati. Meanwhile, Allu's daughter Arha is all set to make her debut in the industry with the movie Shaakuntalam.

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture of their daughter Arha as she kickstarted the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi. In the photo, Arha was seen making her own clay Ganpati and smiling as she posed with it for the photo.

Allu Arha is all set to make her debut in the South Indian film industry through the Telugu mythological drama film Shaakuntalam. The movie is based on the popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. The movie will also star Samantha Akkineni in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty along with Aditi Balan, Mohan Babu and Gautami in supporting roles. Arha has been reportedly roped in to play the role of Prince Bharata.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of his action thriller film Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1. The movie also stars Fahadh Faasil in his Telugu debut and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The movie is planned to be released in two parts, with the first part of the film is scheduled to release on December 25, 2021, with the second part in 2022, in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada languages.

Arjun was last seen onscreen in 2020 for his action drama film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie also featured Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj in the lead roles. The film was commercially successful and was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films, and also one of the highest-grossing Indian films in 2020. The movie is set to be remade in Hindi with Kartik Aaryan replacing him.

(Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram)