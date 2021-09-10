Ganesh Chaturthi: Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay & Others Seek Bappa's Blessings

India is commencing the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi this year by welcoming Ganpati Bappa home with pomp and fervour. The celebration, which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, will go on till September 21. Bollywood celebrities are pumped about the festivities as they bring Bappa's idol to their homes for a limited period and extend wishes to their fans.

Celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Neil Nitin Mukesh among others are ardent disciples of Lord Ganesha and have immersed themselves in the celebrations. Taking to their social media handles today, many of them extended warm wishes to their followers as they showcase Bappa seated in their homes as perform poojas and pose with the deity's idol.

Celebrities commence Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Marking the celebrations, Ajay Devgn uploaded a throwback photo on Instagram from when he visited Lalbaugcha Raja's idol to seek blessings. Wishing everyone, he wrote, "Lord Ganesha is the harbinger of all things good—peace, prosperity, progress, happiness & health. Let’s join our hands in prayer 🙏 to welcome our favourite deity today. Ganpati Bappa Morya[sic]."

Meanwhile, Thalaivii actor Kangana Ranaut also took to her Instagram stories and hailed," Ganpati Bappa Morya[sic]." Even legendary Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handles extending arm wishes to his fans.

Madhuri Dixit was also dolled up in traditional attire as she offered prayers to Bappa's idol. She can be seen showering flowers on the idol as she gave out hearty wishes to her fans. Neil Nitin Mukesh was also seen holding Ganesha's idol as it arrives at his residence. He wrote, "GANPATI BAPPA MORAYA !! He comes home ❤️❤️❤️. How eagerly we wait for this day every year. Papa becomes like a child in the house, waiting for his favourite Bappa to come home. The family starts preparing for months in advance to celebrate His arrival at the Mukesh residence[sic]." In addition to this, he uploaded an adorable video with his daughter donned in traditional outfits.

Soha Ali Khan also uploaded a photo with daughter Inaaya, as latter fondly looks at her mother. Her caption also urged her followers to follow safety protocols and get vaccinated. Wishing fans, she wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! As we think about new beginnings and try to clear obstacles from our path let us celebrate and pray in a responsible way that does not set us back[sic]." Malaika Arora also took to social media to share a wish as she wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya[sic]." Wishing his fans, actor Anil Kapoor wrote "Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi![sic]."

Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! pic.twitter.com/E0Js9DfNCB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 10, 2021

Other celebrities like Athiya Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor also extended their wishes on the occasion.

(IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/ AMITABHBACHCHAN/ AJAYDEVGN_INSTAGRAM)