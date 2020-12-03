'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Fame Zeishan Quadri Booked In Alleged Rs 1.5 Crore Cheating Case

The Amboli Police in Mumbai has booked Gangs of Wasseypur fame Zeishan Quadri in a cheating case. The actor-screenwriter has been accused of cheating a film financier-producer named Jatin Sethi of Rs 1.5 crore. The film financier has alleged misappropriation of the amount paid to Quadri for a web series.

READ: 7 Cops Booked On Bribery Charges In Punjab

'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor-writer Zeishan Quadri booked

As per ANI, Amboli Police officials informed that the film financier and his friend paid Rs1.5 crore to Zeishan Quadri for developing the series, that the former was backing for an Over-the-Top platform. The financier alleged that that the artist was spending the funds for other expenses, when the work on the show was stalled due to COVID-19 lockdown.

As per the complaint, Zeishan Quadri did not return the money on the date as per their agreement. He is said to have given cheques to them, that bounced.

Zeishan Quadri was booked under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code after preliminary enquiry. The police confirmed that he will soon be called for questioning.

READ: Woman Set Afire By Neighbours In UP, 5 Booked

Zeishan Quadri on the professional front

Zeishan Quadri recently starred in the web series Bicchoo Ka Khel. He played an inspector in the series, that premiered on AltBalaji and Zee5, and starred Divyendu Sharma in the lead role.

He was one of the writers of the recently released Chhalaang. The film, that premiered on Amazon Prime, starred Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles, and was directed by Hansal Mehta.

Another venture he was associated with earlier this year was Halahal. The film that premiered on Eros Now, featured Sachin Khedekar and Barun Sobti in lead roles. Quadri was not just the writer, but also the producer of the venture.

Zeishan Quadri had shot to fame with the Gangs of Wasseypur film franchise. He was one of the writers of the two-part Anurag Kashyap franchise, that released in 2012. In Gangs of Wasseypur-II, he was also one of the actors, playing the role of Definite Khan.

Zeishan then made his debut as a producer and director with the 2015 film Meeruthiya Gangsters and starred in films like Revolver Rani, Hotel Milan and Setters.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ: Two Booked Under Anti-conversion Law In UP’s Muzaffarnagar

READ: Rajkot Hospital Fire: Five Booked; Many Violations Found

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.