'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Ajay Devgn As Rahim Lala In Intense Poster Leaves Fans Impressed

It's taken Sanjay Leela Bhansali four years to come up with his next film, Gangubai Kathiawadi post the release of his 2018 blockbuster Padmaavat. The film was delayed multiple times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the film is finally slated to hit the big screens next week. The film portrays the story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a sex worker, who goes on become the madam of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura, attaining popularity for her initiatives for sex workers and her association with politics, influential names and the world of crime.

Alia Bhatt enacts the titular character and the film majorly rests on her shoulder. However, Ajay Devgn is a key highlight of the ensemble cast as the actor will be playing a cameo in the film. Devgn plays the role of a don named Rahim Lala, who comes to Alia's character's rescue.

His appearance in the trailer became a talking point, and the buzz surrounding his character has been surging ever since. The Singham star raised the excitement of fans further by launching a new poster of his character.

Ajay Devgn drops new poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi character Rahim Lala

Ajay can be seen looking behind intensely in the latest character poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from his kohl-filled eyes. the scar on his face also stood out in the poster.

"Usoolon ke pakke, Gangu ke sagge. Aa rahe hain hum 5 dino mein 🌙," he captioned the post to share that his character was a man of principles, a dear one of Gangubai Kathiawadi and that he was arriving in 5 days.

Netizens reacted to the post with excitement, sharing that it'd be 'fire' as they dropped emojis galore.

Ajay Devgn shares his Gangubai Kathiawadi character promo

A day ago, he had shared a promo where Gangubai visits him and seeks his help over her plans related to Kamathipura. He could be seen hitting a man, sharing that he did not like someone's home being destroyed. He also extended his support to the movement, sharing that it was a matter of 4000 women in the area. He then tells Gangubai that she has to win at every cost.

The much awaited biopic crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on February 25 in theatres.