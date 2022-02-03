Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will release on February 25, 2022. The trailer of the film will release on February 4, and the actor and the director of the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali were spotted at a special trailer launch on Thursday. They were joined by Ajay Devgn, who will also play a key role in the movie.

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Leela Bhansali at Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer launch

The pictures uploaded by Taran Adarsh saw Alia Bhatt in an elegant white saree with delicate goldwork. Her hair was tied in a bun and she accessorised her outfit with heavy jhumkas and wore a bindi as well. She also turned her back to the cameras and joined her hands up in the air as she recreated the iconic moment from the teaser of the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the other hand donned a simple black kurta and Ajay Devgn wore a black long-sleeve t-shirt and sunglasses as they were spotted at a special event ahead of the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer release.

Have a look at the pictures here

The actor recently released an all-new poster of her upcoming film that will be a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s. The film will see Bhatt take on the role of a brothel owner and one of the very powerful women of Kamathipura. The poster saw the actor giving the camera an intense look as she wore a white ethnic ensemble and red bindi. She could be seen with her hair flowing to the sides as she also wore dark kajal and a nose ring. The caption read, "Aa Rahi Hai Gangu 🌙 🤍

Trailer out on 4th February. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th February 2022."

Image: Varinder Chawla