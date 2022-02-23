Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt Calls Kid Imitating Her 'cute' Amid Controversy On Video

Upcoming release Gangubai Kathiawadi has been embroiled in numerous controversies since the making, and one of the latest ones was over a viral video of a little girl imitating the dialogues of Alia Bhatt's character of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a sex worker-turned-brothel 'madam'-activist. Actor Kangana Ranaut had expressed her displeasure over the video, seeking action against parents who were 'sexualising underage children for money.'

Following the controversy, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had also taken cognisance of the matter.

Alia Bhatt finally broke her silence on the controversy. The actor stated that she felt it was 'cute.' She added that as long as it was done with the supervision of the parents and they did not have any issue with it, it was okay.

Alia Bhatt, in an interview with India.com, was asked about the controversy regarding the child's video and she replied that she found it 'cute.' The Udta Punjab star added that she assumed that the video was not done without the 'supervision of an elder.' She added that when the father, mother, sister or a loved one did not have any issue with the video, others should also not have any issue with it.

In the video, the girl could be heard saying the dialogue, 'zameen pe baithi bahut achi lag rahi hai, aadat daal de, kyunki teri kursi toh gayi,' while being dressed in the white saree, similar to the one Alia wears in the film. The scene also involved enacting the part where Alia put a beedi into her mouth. There have been many kids who have performed this dialogue on social media.

Kangana later clarified, at an event, that her objection to the video was not with an intention to harm the box office prospects of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She shared that kids of 6-7 years age were being 'exploited' and asked if there shouldn't be a 'conscience keeper' or one with an 'opposing view.'

Gangubai Kathiawadi to release on Feb 25

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi is gearing up for release on Friday. It is set to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first film after four years and Alia too will be seen on the big screen after a gap of two years. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn in the role of Rahim Lala, a don who supports Gangubai's endeavours, a transgender played by Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh are some of the other members of the cast.