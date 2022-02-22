'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt Dazzles In White Saree While Promoting Her Film In Delhi

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated biopic crime drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Raazi actor is garnering praises from all sides for her outstanding portrayal of the mafia don and madam of a Kamathipura brothel in the film.

Recently, she also attended the Berlin International Film Festival, 2022 as her forthcoming film got premiered there. After promoting her most-awaited film in Kolkata, Bhatt is busy promoting it in Delhi.

Alia Bhatt promotes Gangubai Kathiawadi in Delhi

Alia, who has been winning hearts with her statement of white sarees during Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions, was in Delhi on February 22 to promote the biographical drama. Making heads turn once again, she graced a white saree with small multi-coloured polka dots on it with a matching white blouse. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania completed the look with open tresses and beautiful earrings.

Sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "Delhi 3 days to go! #GangubaiKathiawadi IN CINEMAS - 25th FEBRUARY (sic)". Bhatt even did the famous Gangubai Kathiawadi pose during the promotions.

While promoting her film in Kolkata, the Kalank fame did her iconic 'Namaste' step from her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, as she stood on a theatre's roof in Kolkata, thereby grabbing all attention. Alia donned a white saree with a backless white blouse. After witnessing several postponements, the film is slated to hit the screens on February 25.

More on Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai penned by S. Hussain Zaidi. The movie will also feature Ajay Devgn, Vijay Riaz and Huma Qureshi in extended cameo roles.

Talking about her part in Berlin International Film Festival, the Gully Boy actor was asked about what inspired her for her role as Gangubai and she immediately said it was her director. Alia Bhatt mentioned that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been her inspiration much before her role in the film. Bhatt said that although it was a 'terrible audition' and she did not get the part, that was the day the actor said she knew she wanted to work in one of the SLB's films.

(Image: @aliaabhatt/Instagram)