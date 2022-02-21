'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt Does Iconic Namaste Step As She Stands On Theatre's Roof

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated biopic crime drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia is garnering praise from all sides for her outstanding portrayal of the mafia don and madam of a Kamathipura brothel in the film. Recently, the Raazi actor also attended the Berlin International Film Festival, 2022 as her forthcoming film got premiered there. Currently, Alia is busy promoting her upcoming film in Kolkata.

Alia Bhatt does popular Namaste step by standing on the roof of theatre

The Kalank fame did her iconic Namaste step from her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, as she stood on a theatre's roof in Kolkata, thereby grabbing all attention. Alia donned a white saree with a backless white blouse. After witnessing several postponements, the film is slated to hit the screens on February 25.

Alia Bhatt also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle as she promoted the movie. The pictures feature Bhatt in a white saree ahead of her promotional spree. Alia can be seen dazzling in a gorgeous white organza saree. To add a creative twist to her look, the actor opted for statement jhumkas, and her hair pulled back in a sleek bun rounded off her traditional look. Sharing the new photos online, Alia hailed Kolkata as her 'jaan' before completing her caption with a white heart emoticon.

More on Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai penned by S. Hussain Zaidi. The movie will also feature Ajay Devgn, Vijay Riaz and Huma Qureshi in extended cameo roles. Alongside Alia Bhatt, another performance to wait for is from Vijay Raaz, who will play the role of a transwoman. Vijay plays protagonist Gangubai's rival Razia Bai in the movie.

Image: Instagram/@instantbollywood