After piquing fans' curiosity for a long time, makers of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi have finally dropped the film's trailer, which is packed with hard-hitting dialogues shattering patriarchy. Transporting audiences back in time amid the streets of Bombay, the film's trailer showcases Alia fully morphed into her character Gangubai, a true matriarch. Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh also make quite an impression with their appearances in the trailer.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is billed as a biographical crime drama, revolving around a girl named Gangubai from Kathiawad, who later becomes a powerful figure in Kamathipura. The film is all set to grace cinema halls on February 25, 2022, after having faced postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also stars Ajay Devgn as Karim Lala, as well as Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles. Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi also appear in extended cameos.

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer released

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, February 4, the Gully Boy actor posted the 3-minute long clip, which commences with a thunderous insight to her character, and pans to how she gathers support from masses, takes on stations fearlessly among other things. One also sees faint glimpses of Ajay Devgn's character in the trailer. In the caption, she mentioned, "GANGUBAI ZINDABAD.Trailer out now.#GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb." Take a look.

The film is based on S. Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It talks about a simple girl from Kathiawad, who makes the most of what's destined for her, and swings things in her favour. She later becomes the 'madame' of Kamathipura and reigns the territory fearlessly.

Ahead of its release, the film will also have a grand premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. It will come out in Hindi as well as dubbed Telugu versions.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALIAABHATT)