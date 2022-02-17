'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali At The Berlin Film Festival

Quick links:
Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali greet everyone with a sweet 'namaste' and a bright smile on their faces.
Alia Bhatt signs an autograph for an ardent fan as she reigns the red carpet event with her infectious aura.
Alia Bhatt has been spotlighting her love for ethnics ever since she began the promotion of Gangubai Kathiawadi.
The actor dazzled in a stuning white designer saree, while hair pulled back in a sleek bun rounded off her entire look.
Alia Bhatt and ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali beam with joy as they pose for the cameras together.
