'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali At The Berlin Film Festival

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are leaving no stone unturned to promote 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. They attended the Berlin Film Festival together.

Mamta Raut
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali greet everyone with a sweet 'namaste' and a bright smile on their faces.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt signs an autograph for an ardent fan as she reigns the red carpet event with her infectious aura.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt has been spotlighting her love for ethnics ever since she began the promotion of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt
The actor dazzled in a stuning white designer saree, while hair pulled back in a sleek bun rounded off her entire look.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt and ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali beam with joy as they pose for the cameras together.

Alia Bhatt
Here, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star greets her fans as she signs autographs for them.

Tags: gangubai kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt, the Berlin Film Festival
