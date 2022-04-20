Post the pandemic, after the restrictions were lifted, there were certain Bollywood releases that minted success at the box office. Out of all, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which starred Alia Bhatt in the titular was among the most defining Indian films of the year.

The film that brings the perfect amalgamation of the finest performances, music, and craft is based on the story of Gangubai Kathiwadi, a simple girl from Kathiawad, a small town in Gujarat, who had no choice but to embrace what life threw at her and swing it in her favour.

Gangubai Kathiawadi OTT release date out

After witnessing the performance of Alia on the big screen, fans can finally brace themselves and gear up to watch the film on OTT.

Netflix India took to Twitter and shared a video informing the blockbuster film’s premiere on the giant streaming platform. The film is slated to premiere on Netflix on April 26. The small video gives a glimpse of Alia’s stupendous looks in the film as the main lead. “Dekho, dekho chaand Netflix pe aaraha hai #GangubaiKathiawadi arrives on April 26th,” the Twitter page of Netflix read.

Dekho, dekho chaand Netflix pe aaraha hai 🌝#GangubaiKathiawadi arrives on April 26th 💃🏻❤️#GangubaiKathiawadiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/YZVQvn4q3W — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 20, 2022

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was ecstatic to learn about the film’s release on the OTT platform issued a statement and said, “Gangubai Kathiawadi is a very special film for me and we are humbled by the phenomenal response it has received globally. While the film has encouraged audiences to come back to the theatres, I am elated that the film will now reach an even wider audience within India and around the world with Netflix.”

Directed and written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced by Bhansali Productions and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios.) The film features a remarkable lineup of actors, including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Bhargava among others.

After Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, if there was another film that stormed the theatres, it was Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film during its run raked in Rs 129 crores at the box office.

IMAGE: Twitter/Taran_Adarsh