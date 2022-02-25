Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has already been released in the theatres and the film is being appreciated by critics, fans and celebs. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s that revolves around Alia Bhatt's character of the queen of the brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura. Recently, Alia Bhatt stepped out for promoting her film on a rooftop bus where she could be seen enjoying the billboards of her film and also greeted fans outside theatres.

Alia Bhatt greets all from rooftop bus

In a viral video, Alia Bhatt could be seen standing on the rooftop of a moving bus as she posed for the paparazzi around her. Flaunting an all-white look once again, Alia wore a white floral saree with a plain white backless blouse and matching jhumkas (earrings). She completed the whole look with a ponytail and a rose adorned in her hair. Giving all boss-lady vibes, the actor visited the theatres to witness varied reactions of fans. The Raazi actor also lauded the banners that were placed on the street towers.

'She deserves all the good things': Fans shower praise for Alia

Fans reacted to the video in large number as one wrote, "So so happy and proud of her. Hoping for best only." Another one wrote, "She just worked hard and gave her focus only on her work, nothing else. She deserves all the good things."

Celebs praise Alia Bhatt for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi

The film has been hailed by many celebrities including Neetu Kapoor, Ritesh Deshmukh, Malaika Arora, and more. Ritesh took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Saw #GangubaiKathiawadi last night!!! Another magical experience.. #SanjayLeelaBhansali is an absolute master storyteller. Every frame in the film has perfection written all over it.@aliaa08 you are gold! You are a fantastic actor but you have outdone yourself as Gangubai." Neetu Kapoor, in her review, wrote, "Watch how @aliaabhatt hits the ball out of the park."

Recently, she also attended the Berlin International Film Festival, 2022 as her forthcoming film got premiered there. While talking about the film at the Berlin International Film Festival, Alia Bhatt was asked about the inspiration behind doing the role of Gangubai. Replying to it, she said that it was a 'terrible audition' and she did not get the part, that was the day the actor said she knew she wanted to work in one of the SLB's films.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhattxfav/bhansaliproductions