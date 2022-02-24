'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt Talks About 'overwhelming' Experience At BIFF; Watch

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is set to hit the big screens on February 25, 2022. The film got its worldwide premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival 2022 and the actor attended the event with the director of the movie, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The Bollywood star conducted an online session called '#AskAlia' in which she interacted with fans ahead of the film's release.

Alia Bhatt at Berlin International Film Festival

In the '#AskAlia' session, the actor asked her fans and followers on Twitter to write to her with the hashtag and has now begun answering their questions about her upcoming film. A fan asked her about her experience at the BIFF 2022 and she called it 'overwhelming' as she went on to describe the feeling. She called it a 'special' experience as she had the opportunity to watch Gangubai Kathiawadi in a theatre along with an audience of 750 individuals. She also mentioned that she believes the audience 'really enjoyed' the movie as she said-

"The experience was really overwhelming. It's always very special watching the film with an audience, 750 people in one theatre. I think they really enjoyed it, you could get a sense from their energy by the end of the film."

Gangubai Kathiawadi release

Scheduled to release on February 25, 2022, the Gangubai Kathiawadi release has been one of the highly-anticipated Bollywood films in the country. The film will be based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi and the trailer of the movie got fans excited to see Alia execute her impactful dialogues on the big screen. Apart from Alia, the film will also see Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Varun Kapoor and others take on pivotal roles. The film is based on a real story and Alia will be seen stepping into the shoes of Gangubai Kothewali, who rose to a powerful position despite all she had been through in her life. Although the film found itself in the midst of controversy, fans eagerly await its release on the big screen.

Watch the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer here

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt