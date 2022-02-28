'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Amul Celebrates Film's Success With Topical, Alia Bhatt Reacts

Actor Alia Bhatt won the hearts of the audience all over again with her performance in the latest Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial biographical drama film Gangubai Kathiawadi. From hard-hitting dialogue delivery to energetic dance sequences, the film was dubbed a masterpiece by the industry as well as critics alike. The strong reviews reflected on the box office collection as the film became the third biggest opener in theatres during the pandemic.

To celebrate its massive success, Amul dedicated its famous topical for the Alia Bhatt. Expressing her happiness over it, the young actor also shared the topical on her social media. See the picture here.

Amul celebrates Gangubai Kathiawadi's success

Taking to their official social media handle, Amul shared their new illustration to celebrate the mega success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the topical, Alia Bhatt as Gangubai is seen in her iconic pose whilst holding up three slices of bread in her hand. The tagline on the illustration read, ''Khalia Bhatter?'' as it played around with the name of the actor with 'Kathiawadi'.

Not only fans, but Alia Bhatt herself seemed to have loved the new drawing as she shared the illustration on her social media and wrote, ''Oh! MY! God!'' with the hashtag '#AaGayiHainGangu'.

More on Gangubai Kathiawadi

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film takes the audience on a journey into the life of Gangubai Kothewali, a young woman who brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura in the 60s, who emerged as one of the prominent figures in the socio-political scenario. The film narrates the fight of Gangubai to provide a respectable status to the sex workers in society.

Released on February 25, the film also features Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. As mentioned earlier, it became the third-highest opener at the box office during the pandemic as it collected over ₹ 10.50 crore. It continued its successful streak and minted around ₹ 13 crores on its second day. The film saw progress on the third day as well as it collected around ₹ 15 crores on Sunday.

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt