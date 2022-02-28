'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Arjun Kapoor Lauds Alia's Performance; Calls Her 'Mini Meryl'

Alia Bhatt has surely wowed the viewers with her ace performance in the latest crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor played the role of a brothel owner and proved her acting skills in the movie. Not only did she act well, but the actor also won hearts with her dance performances in several songs. While many celebrities have lauded Alia Bhatt for the movie, Arjun Kapoor recently hailed her and also asked fans to watch the film in theatres.

Taking to his Insatgram handle, Arjun Kapoor recently shared a poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi and lauded filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for another "masterpiece." He further praised Ajay Devgn for his character's great influence in the film.

"Sanjay sir with yet another masterpiece this time more intimate than any of his earlier works!!!!" Ajay Devgn does what only he can with his presence looming large on the big screen," the Bhoot Police star wrote.

Arjun Kapoor further lauded Alia Bhatt for her ace acting skills and called her 'mini Meryl Streep', one of the best Hollywood actors. He further added Gangubai Kathiawadi to his 'Arjun Recommends' list and asked his fans to watch the movie in theatres.

The actor wrote, "Alia Bhatt, you are PHENOMENON. Mini Meryll is quite officially apt for u now!!! Arjun Recommends that you watch Gangubai Kathiawadi on the big screen because it will touch your hearts and stir your soul," he concluded.

Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection

It has been three days since Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi hit the theatres. The movie was expected to reach the Rs 40 crore mark by the end of its first weekend. However, according to a report by Box Office India, it showed slow growth at the box office and minted Rs 15 crore on Sunday, February 27. The film is likely to be in the Rs 39 to 40 crore range. It garnered Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday and Rs 10.50 crore on its opening day.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the true story of a woman named Gangubai Harjivandas from Kathiawad, who became one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura, Mumbai. The film was helmed and co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@arjunkapoor