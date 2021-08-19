Gangubai Kathiawadi: Bombay HC Grants Interim Stay On Defamation Suit Against Bhansali

One of the highly anticipated movies of the year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt found itself in hot waters after a defamation suit was filed by a local court against the makers earlier this year. In a latest development, the Bombay high court has granted an interim stay on the proceedings of the criminal defamation case until September 7. The case was filed by one of the four adopted sons of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Babu Rawji Shah.

Bombay HC grants interim stay

According to a report by PTI, Justice Revati Mohite Dere issued a notice to Shah and posted the application filed by Bhatt and Bhansali for hearing on September 7. The order was given on August 10 and the next proceeding will be held on September 7. The court stated,

'"In the meantime, till the next date, the proceeding before the trial court, qua (with regard to) the applicants, is stayed'.

In another development, Shah sought a stay on the release of the movie to Bombay HC along with a restraining order on writers and publishers from creating any third-party rights or writing stories on the life of Kathiawadi. However, the HC bench refused to grant the stay on the release of the movie, On July 30, Justice Nitin Sambre rejected the application noting that along with the person's death the content of defamatory nature dies as well. Justice Nitin Sambre said,

'It is for the appellant (Shah) to demonstrate that he is the adoptive son of deceased Gangubai Kathiawadi, which he has prima facie failed to do'.

More on criminal defamation case against SLB and Alia Bhatt

Earlier in March this year, a court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Mumbai summoned Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his production company Bhansali Productions Private Limited along with Alia Bhatt in connection with a criminal defamation case. Babu Rawji Shah filed the case claiming that the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi tarnishes Gangubai's reputation and violates his right to privacy and self-respect. Gangubai Kathiawadi is the most loved, powerful and respected madams from Kamathipura, Mumbai's red-light area in the 60s.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team maintained that they had no knowledge of Shah's existence. He also clarified that the movie is based on a chapter on Gangubai Kathiawadi in Hussain Zaidi’s book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The movie featured Alia Bhatt playing the titular role. The movie was scheduled to be released in September 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. The makers are now planning for a theatrical release in 2021.

