'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt Starrer Off To A Good Start

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi has been one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. The film, after being postponed several times, finally hit the big screens on Friday, February 25. The Alia Bhatt-starrer is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s.

Its plot is inspired by real-life incidents of a woman, Gangubai, who ran the brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura in the 1960s. It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book called Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The trailers and songs received an overwhelming response from the fans and a big thumbs up from the movie buffs with many praising Alia Bhatt's performance. The film has kicked off on a decent note and is receiving a fair response from the audience and opened to some good numbers.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection Day 1

As per the reports of Filmibeat, the Alia Bhatt starrer has received mixed responses from the audiences. However, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has done a decent job at the box office window.

In terms of box office numbers, it is seen that Gangubai Kathiawadi minted an opening of around Rs 6-8 crore on its first day of release. The film has performed the best in Mumbai's box office followed by Gujarat. It is expected that it might pick up pace in the upcoming weeks. The collections are expected to rise on Saturday and Sunday.

It is also expected that it will get a tough fight from Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai and Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak in the upcoming weeks.

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt