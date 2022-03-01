Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office, Day 4: Alia Bhatt-starrer Enjoys 'extraordinary' Monday

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is marching towards success, yet again. The filmmaker's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi is putting up an impactful performance at the box office in the first few days.

The Alia Bhatt-starrer is inching towards the Rs 50-crore mark and trade experts are predicting an impressive lifetime run. This was aided by the film doing well on the first weekday after a strong weekend collections of Rs 39.12 crore.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 4 box office collections

Gangubai Kathiawadi, as per a report on Box Office India, had an 'extraordinary' response at the ticket windows on Monday. The film is likely to collect around Rs 8 crore on day 4. Thus, the overall collections of the film in the first 4 days stand at just over Rs 47 crore.

The shows of Gangubai Kathiawadi from evening onwards witnessed a rise in footfalls and many seemed to have gone to the theatres, as it was a holiday on Tuesday for Mahashivratri. The collections are set to be good on Wednesday too due to the festival holiday.

The collections on Monday dropped less than 20 per cent from the figure on Friday and that was 'extraordinary', the report added. The collections in Gujarat, and areas like CP and CI which comprise of places like Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra, have maintained good collections or even gone higher.

The movie could reach the Rs 65-crore mark by the end of the first week, after which the second weekend would indicate the overall collections of the movie.

Gangubai Kathiawadi cast and crew

The film is a biopic on Gangubai Kathiawadi, a sex worker from Mumbai's Kamathipura in the '60s, and how she becomes a madame of the red light area while also raising the concerns of the sex workers.

The movie is inspired from a chapter from the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. Bhansali has penned the screenplay with Utkarshini Vashishtha, and the former was also the music director of the film with A. M. Turaz, Kumaar and Bhojak Ashok Anjam as the lyricists.Bhansali was also the producer of the film, along with Jayantilal Gada of Pen production house.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, among others.