'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Box Office, Week 1: Alia Bhatt Film At No 3 Among Pandemic Releases

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has completed a week at the box office and is racing towards success. After an impressive weekend, the film has managed to maintain the momentum over the weekdays as well. As a result, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has earned close to Rs 70 crore at the box office in the span of seven days.

The film has thus become the third-highest first-week grosser at the ticket windows during the COVID-19 pandemic era. Here's how the period drama performed during its week at the screens:

Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collections in week 1

Gangubai Kathiawadi, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, minted Rs 5.40 crore at the box office on Day 7. The figure was the lowest for the film since the start of its run, after figures of Rs 10.50 crore, Rs 13.32 crore, Rs 15.30 crore over the weekend, the usual Monday drop to Rs 8.19 crore, a jump due to Mahashivratri to Rs 10.01 crore on Tuesday, and another weekday drop to Rs 6.21 crore.

The performance of the movie was termed 'fantastic' and it was only behind Sooryavanshi and 83, which minted Rs 120 crore and 71 crores respectively in its opening weekend, among the pandemic releases.

The major difference of Gangubai Kathiawadi was that it opened on a non-festival day, unlike the respective Diwali and Christmas releases of the projects.

Threat to Gangubai Kathiawadi from The Batman, Jhund?

Adarsh shared that weekend 2 would be crucial for the movie because two films were releasing this weekend. One was the latest instalment of The Batman and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's sports-based movie Jhund.

#GangubaiKathiawadi scores a fantastic total in Week 1… Emerges third highest grossing film in *Week 1* - after #Sooryavanshi and #83TheFilm - post pandemic times [data in next tweet]… Faces two new opponents [#TheBatman, #Jhund], hence Weekend 2 biz is very crucial. pic.twitter.com/1A2UGpMRV5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2022

It was also one of the best performances for Alia in her career as far as the first week collections were concerned. Gangubai Kathiawadi stood at no 4 in her best 1st-week grosses list, after Gully Boy, which hit the Rs 100-crore in the first week itself, and Kalank and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which earned close to Rs 75 crore in the first three days.

It remains to be seen if the film would go on to become her fifth Rs 100-crore grosser after 2 States, Gully Boy, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi.

Image: Instagram/@bhansaliproductions