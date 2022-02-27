Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 2 Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt-starrer Sees Growth In Numbers

One of the most awaited Bollywood films, Gangubai Kathiawadi, has beaten all odds and had the third biggest opening in the pandemic. The Alia Bhatt-starrer arrived in cinemas on February 25 after being postponed several times in the past two years. The film received positive reviews from critics and netizens. While the film garnered around Rs 10.50 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, February 26 saw a growth in numbers.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 2 box office collection

As per Boffcieindia.com, Gangubai Kathiawadi saw a growth of more than 30% on Saturday, February 26. The film garnered around Rs 13 crore on its second day, which makes its total collection so far reach Rs 23.50 crore. The movie came out to have a bigger start than Alia Bhatt's Raazi.

As per trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, the film's opening day collection was expected to reach Rs 7.25 crore. Therefore, the film is currently touted to be on the road to success.

Gangubai Kathiawadi became the third biggest opener in the pandemic era. the first spot is held by Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, which garnered around Rs 26.29 crore. Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is in second spot with Rs 12.64 crore.

The film is now seemingly performing extensively great in the overseas market as well. As per Taran Adarsh's analysis, the movie's box office collection is expected to reach Rs 40 crore by the end of its first weekend. As per the reviews of the film and the rate of people going back to cinemas can make the Alia Bhatt-starrer achieve the expected numbers.

Details about Gangubai Kathiawadi

The latest female-centric film Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The film is based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas from Kathiawad, who later became the owner of a brothel and also one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura.

The film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who also bankrolled it along with Jayantilal Gada. The movie also has Ajay Devgn in a guest role, apart from Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari and Vijay Raaz. The film also had its international premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 16, 2022.

