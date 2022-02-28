Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 3 Box Office: Alia Bhatt Film Sees Further Growth Towards Success

There has been uncertainty regarding the box office amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with films being delayed multiple times and many movies earning lesser than expectations. While Sooryavanshi turned out to be the only bright spot since the start of the pandemic, it seems Gangubai Kathiawadi will be the next to attain success.

The film released on Friday and has been attracting footfalls. After taking a double-digit opening and showing growth on the next day, the Alia Bhatt-starrer witnessed its performance at the box office on Sunday. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has thus earned close to Rs 40 crore within the first three days.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 3/1st weekend box office collections

Gangubai Kathiawadi, as per a report on Box Office India, minted around Rs 15 crore on Sunday. After the box office collections of Rs 10.50 crore on Friday and Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday, the total collections is likely to be in the Rs 39-40 crore range.

After the two-day performance, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has stated that it had witnessed a 'super growth', courtesy Tier-2 cities also 'joining the party.' Adarsh credited the 'strong word of mouth' for the boost in numbers, and predicting 'bigger numbers' on day 3.

#GangubaiKathiawadi witnesses super growth on Day 2… Tier-2 cities - which weren’t too strong on Day 1 - join the party on Day 2… Strong word of mouth has come into play, hence expect bigger numbers on Day 3… Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr. Total: ₹ 23.82 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dPHq8cthI1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2022

He added that the movie was likely to witness a boost in collections on Tuesday too as Mahashivrati was being marked and there was a holiday for many citizens. He said that the film was poised for a 'fat' total in Week 1, and only had to maintain its run for Day 5 and Day 6.

#GangubaiKathiawadi biz will get a boost on #MahaShivratri [Tue; Day 5] and if it stays strong on Day 6 and 7, expect a big, fat total in *Week 1*… This, despite 50% occupancy in #Maharashtra, where it’s performing best. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2022

Gangubai Kathiawadi brings Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Alia Bhatt together

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt are joining hands for the first time, after the filmmaker cast Deepika Padukone in his last three films. Gangubai Kathiawadi is his release after four releases since the blockbuster Padmaavat. The latter too is being seen on the big screen after a span of three years after Gully Boy, since Sadak 2 released on an Over-The-Top platform and failed to create an impact.

Aia plays the role of Gangubai, a sex worker who attained popularity in the '60s as she became a madame in Kamathipura region and advocated for rights of sex workers. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn in the role of a gangster who supports Gangubai, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, among others.