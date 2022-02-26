'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Debutante Shantanu Maheshwari Details Journey From TV To Bollywood

Shantanu Maheshwari was most recently seen taking on a pivotal role alongside Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in the recently released biographical drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Shantanu was earlier seen in some hit television shows including Dil Dosti Dance (D3), Nach Baliye and much more. The actor recently spoke to Humans of Bombay and narrated his career path, which led him to his Bollywood debut in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

Shantanu Maheshwari opens up about his career

The actor spoke to Humans of Bombay and mentioned that he always had a passion for dance and participated in several dance reality shows. However, he never considered doing it professionally, until he was performing at the Channel V India Fest and caught the eyes of the Dil Dosti Dance team. He impressed them and made his television series debut as Swayam, which he played for four 'glorious' years.

He mentioned it was after this that he went on to take on roles in short films and continued to compete in reality shows. However, he was looking for something that would help establish himself as an 'artist'. He told Humans of Bombay, "I gave many auditions, tried my hand at short films & reality shows. When I was doing dancing projects people thought I wasn’t an actor & when I did acting projects people were sceptical about my dance. I wasn’t getting that one opportunity that could establish me as an artist. So I just kept doing what I got."

This is when the actor got a call about auditioning for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and his life took an unexpected turn. He mentioned he could not believe what had happened and recalled the first time he met the director. He called the entire film a 'learning experience' as he said, "And then one day, back in 2019, I got a call for an audition for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. I could not believe it. I still remember meeting Sanjay Sir for the first time, he observed my features for the camera while I continuously told myself, ‘Don’t say anything stupid!’ But this film has been a learning experience."

The actor who first became popular as Swayam in D3 make his Bollywood debut in Gangubai Kathiawadi and called the response he gets 'overwhelming'. However, he assured his fans that this 'just the start' and he still has a lot to learn as he concluded, "What overwhelms me however is when I hear people tell me, ‘We’ve watched you grow.’ But at the same time, I know this is just the start, abhi toh aur bahut kuch sikhna hai (There is a lot to learn)…"

(Image: @BingNorah/Twitter/@shantanu.maheshwari/Instagram)