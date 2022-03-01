Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is riding high on the success of her latest released film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film has helped the theatres to revive once again after being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gangubai Kathiawadi is getting a great response from the audience as it has minted over Rs 50 crore at the Box Office so far. Alia is leaving no stone unturned for promoting her film even after its release. Once again, she has stepped out in the signature white saree for the promotions of her film.

Alia Bhatt dons a white saree for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' promotions

A video has surfaced on social media that features Alia Bhatt in a white saree as she treated the paparazzi with the pictures. Not only this, but the Raazi star also posed with one of the paparazzis who was curious to get clicked with the wonderful actor. Alia donned a white saree which had a beautiful floral print all over it.

The saree was paired with a similar floral blouse with Bhatt choosing to keep everything minimalistic with a sleek bun and golden yet huge jhumkas. The Highway actor opted for subtle makeup as she applied a nude colour lipstick. Reacting to the viral video, fans praised Alia for her hard work as some called her a real queen, while others dropped hearts to the post.

More on Gangubai Kathiawadi

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s that revolves around Alia Bhatt's character of the queen of the brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura. Celebrities have been pouring praises for the Student Of The Year actor's performance in the film. The film also starred Shantanu Maheshwari in his Bollywood debut, Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, among others. Apart from directing, Bhansali was on board as the producer of the film, along with Jayantilal Gada of Pen production house.

Shekhar Suman lauds Alia Bhatt's performance in the film

Recently, Shekhar Suman lauded Alia for her work as he tweeted, "To watch Gangubai in the theatres after two yrs was a surreal experience." Bhansali further added, "Bhansali is not just a director par excellence but an auteur unparalleled in the last 3 decades. He is the best in the country we have with a vision and acumen, not just admirable n astounding but unmatched!"

Image: Instagram/@filmispace