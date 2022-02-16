'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Is 3rd Alia Bhatt-film To Premiere At Berlinale; Know The First Two

Alia Bhatt is currently in Berlin, Germany, to attend the premiere of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi at the Berlin Film Festival. The actor will also be attending a question and answer round after the premiere of her movie. But did you know that Gangubai Kathiawadi is not the first film of Alia Bhatt to be premiered at the Berlin Film Festival? Here are the other two movies starring Bhatt that premiered at Berlinale.

Other Alia Bhatt movies that premiered at the Berlin Film Festival

Gangubai Kathiawadi will have its world premiere at Berlinale Speciale Gala Section at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. Alia Bhatt's 2014 movie Highway and the 2019 movie Gully Boy also had their world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. The highway was helmed by Imtiaz Ali and also starred Randeep Hooda in the lead role. It tells the story of a girl (Alia Bhatt) who discovers freedom after being kidnapped. The movie premiered under the Panorama section of the 2014 Berlin International Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Gully Boy was helmed by Zoya Akhtar and was inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy, the film is a coming-of-age story about an aspiring street rapper from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai. The movie starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles along with Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles. Gully Boy premiered at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival. It was also selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards, but it was not nominated.

More about 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The movie will follow through the life of Gangubai who in no time marks her own territory and becomes a powerful madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. The movie will also star Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi in extended cameo roles. The movie has been directed by celebrated filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will be released in theatres on February 25, 2022.

