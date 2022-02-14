'Gangubai Kathiawadi': 'Jab Saiyaan' Song To Be Out Soon, Alia Bhatt Unveils Motion Poster

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been garnering praises for her latest released song, Dholida, from her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, also starring Ajay Devgn. Fans and followers have been recreating the hook steps of Dholida on their social media handles. Now, the Raazi actor has released the motion poster of another song, Jab Saiyaan. Alia expressed excitement that she will be finally able to share the song with the audience after two years.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt dropped a motion poster of her upcoming song, Jab Saiyaan, from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She could be seen wearing a white floral saree as she held playing cards with both of her hands. She looked beautiful in flowy hair and a big bindi on her forehead.

'Jab Saiyaan' to be released on Feb 15

Alia captioned the post, "Two years of secretly humming, listening & loving this song and now I get to share it with you all! #JabSaiyaan out tomorrow Music by #SanjayLeelaBhansali Lyrics by @amturazofficial #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb (sic)". The music of the song is given by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself, while the lyrics are by AM Turaz. Jab Saiyaan will be released on 15 February 2022.

Alia garners praise for 'Dholida' performance

The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi recently released the much-awaited song, Dholida, featuring Alia Bhatt ruling the floor with her ace dance moves.

The music video saw Alia Bhatt dressed in a white coloured saree and some heavy accessories. The song, Dholida, has been composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, while Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada have sung it.

(Image: @aliaabhatt/Instagram)