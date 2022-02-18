'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Kangana Ranaut Clarifies Stance On Young Child Imitating Alia Bhatt

Kangana Ranaut had earlier this week, shared a video of a little girl imitating Alia Bhatt from her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor objected to the video and questioned whether it was fine for such a small child to imitate a sex worker?. Kangana has now clarified her stance on the criticism during the recent press conference of her reality show Lock Upp. The actor said that she wasn't trying to harm Gangubai Kathiawadi's box office collections but rather how small children are being exploited on social media.

Kangana Ranaut clarifies stance on young child imitating Alia Bhatt from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Ranaut had previously shared the video of a young child imitating Alia Bhatt's character from her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. As she shared the video, the actor wrote, "Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly."

During the press conference of her reality show Lock Upp, the actor clarified her stance and said that she didn't criticize the Gangubai Kathiawadi to harm its box office collection. She said, "If I am talking about the kids of 6 to 7 years old, who are getting exploited, so I don't think it is to harm anybody, in terms of the business or money that they are going to make."

She explained, "It is in the interest of the girl children who are being exploited to imitate TikTok videos and imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth. So, you think that just because it doesn’t serve somebody’s purpose economically, my voice should be shut? Nobody’s voice should be shut. Shouldn’t there be a conscience keeper of society? Shouldn’t artists also have an opposing view?"

More about Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The movie will follow through the life of Gangubai who in no time marks her own territory and becomes a powerful madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. The movie has been directed by celebrated filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will be released in theatres on February 25, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@aliabhatt/@kanganaranaut