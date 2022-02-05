'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Alia 'super Duper' After Watching Trailer

Actor Alia Bhatt is currently in the news since the release of her upcoming film Gagubai Kathiawadi's trailer. Many celebrities have been showering praises on Alia over her outstanding performance in the trailer. The most recent compliment the Student of The Year actor received was from Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shared a special post for Alia on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan praised Alia Bhatt for her performance. She dropped a still from the trailer in which Alia is dressed up in an avatar of her character in the film, with the black shades and an intense smile on her face. Kareena wrote, "Super Duper star ufff @aliaabhatt (sic)". Reposting the same on one of her Instagram stories, Alia wrote, "Beboooo Love love love you (sic)".

After trailer launch, celebs all praise for Alia Bhatt's performance

Actress Anushka Sharma on Friday took to her Instagram stories, and shared the trailer of the film. She wrote, "What a FIRECRACKER of a trailer and actor @aliaabhatt (pink heart emoji) !! (sic)"

Not just Kareena and Anushka, Roohi actor Janhvi Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories and showered praises on the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer. Jahnvi wrote, "Please (crying emoji) I can't keep calm this is beyond insane!!! I can't wait!! @aliaabhatt you are a force of nature. (sic)"

Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt recently shared a new poster from her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The poster has Alia Bhatt in an intense look as she poses in a white coloured ethnic ensemble. She accessorised her look with some bangles and heavy anklets and also had bold makeup on. She left her wavy hair open and looked fierce. Sharing the poster, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Aa Rahi Hai Gangu."

About the film

Gangubai Kathiawadi was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film which is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to release on 25 February 2022. It stars Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, Ajay Devgn as Karim Lala, along with Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles. Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi have also appeared in extended cameos.

(Image: @kareena._kapoor_/@aliaabhatt/Instagram)