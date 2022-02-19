'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Makers Give Glimpse Of Ajay Devgn Character Rahim Lala In New Teaser

As the release date of Alia Bhatt's highly anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi inches closer, makers are leaving no stone unturned in piquing fans' curiosity. From the trailer, chart-breaking songs, to a grand premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, Gangubai Kathiawadi has created a massive buzz on social media. While Alia Bhatt essays the titular role, the film also sees Ajay Devgn stepping into the shoes of Rahim Lala, a don and Gangubai's staunch supporter.

In a new teaser dropped by the makers, Ajay's character is seen coming to the protagonist's rescue as she fights for the rights of women and children living in the red light area of Kamathipura. A bruised Gangubai is seen approaching the powerful Rahim Lala, who then makes it his mission to overthrow all obstacles in her life.

Ajay Devgn looks promising as Rahim Lala in Gangubai Kathiawadi's new teaser

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, the Singham star shared the 50-second clip, which opens up with a powerful introduction of his character, who's hailed as the king of Mumbai. The clip then pans to Alia requesting Ajay to aid her, and him taking the reigns in order to save 4000 women and children. Along with the promo, Ajay wrote," Imaan. Dharam. Dhanda. Aa rahe hai hum 6 dino mein." Take a look.

For the uninitiated, Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S Hussain Zaidi. Apart from Bhatt and Ajay, the film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles. Huma Qureshi has also appeared in an extended cameo.

The film has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has also co-produced it with Jayantilal Gada. It marks Alia's first collaboration with the ace filmmaker, while Ajay is renting with Bhansali for the first time since the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which also starred Aishwarya Rai. After witnessing several delays, the film is slated to hit the screens on February 25.