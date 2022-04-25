'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Makers Share BTS Glimpses From Elaborate Sets Of Alia Bhatt-starrer

Popular Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was last seen in the Bollywood hit Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is currently gearing up for its digital premiere on 26 April 2022, on Netflix.

Ahead of its digital premiere, the makers of the film took to social media to share some behind the scenes glimpses from the film shoot revealing how the elaborate and expansive sets came into being.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' behind the scenes glimpses

The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi took to social media on Monday, a day ahead of the film's digital debut on Netflix and shared a glimpse into the work and effort that went on behind the scenes of the movie. The crew of the film spoke about how director Sanjay Leela Bhansali guided them every step of the way and the research that went on behind replicating the streets, homes and shops of Kamathipura, where the film was set.

The short clip also gave fans a glimpse into the importance of art in the film, which was also in line with the time period in which the Alia Bhatt-starrer was set. The caption to the post read, "A labour of love and emotions with a vision to bring a story to life. We bring to you the world of Kamathipura, this time through the lens of the filmmaker himself, #SanjayLeelaBhansali (sic)".

Watch the Gangubai Kathiawadi BTS post here:

Alia Bhatt is also seen speaking about SLB's work on the sets of the film and she calls him a 'magician' as she says, "It's not only the scenes and lines, everything has a purpose. He only eats, breathes, drinks and thinks about his movie, and that's just what automatically happens on his set. Everything is about his vision. The first time I walked into the lanes of Kamathipura was on our set." The actor then went on to laud the director's attention to detail and called it 'magical' to be on set. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also starred Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Seema Bhargava, Vijay Raaz, and Indira Tiwari among others in pivotal roles.

(Image: @penmovies/Instagram)