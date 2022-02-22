'Gangubai Kathiawadi': MLA Amin Patel Moves Bombay HC Against Alia Bhatt-starrer's Title

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last film Padmaavat had been one of the most controversial films in recent history, and his latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi too has been embroiled in numerous controversies. Right from the family of Gangubai Kathiawadi, sex worker-turned-madam of Kamathipura brothel in Mumbai and activist, the person on whom the film is based on, expressing their displeasure over the film to NCPCR taking cognisance of a young girl mimicking the character, there have been multiple controversies lately.

Another person who has objected to the film was Congress Member of Legislative Assembly Amin Patel. The politician once again raised his disapproval over the title of the film. He has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, seeking a change in the title of the film.

The residents of the area too have moved the High Court, alleging that the film portrayed the entire Kamathipura region as a red light area and that girls would be teased and families of the region would face the brunt of the taunts.

MLA Amin Patel, as per ANI, alleged that the title of the film 'misrepresented' Kamathipura as a red-light area. The leader also stated that the film showcased the Kathiawadi community in poor light.

The hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Amin Patel had objected against Gangubai Kathiawadi in Maharashtra Assembly

This was not the first time that Patel had raised his voice against the film. He had mentioned the film in the Maharashtra Assembly in March last year, seeking a change in the title.

"It is not the same like it was in 1950s. Women there are excelling in different professions," he had said. "The film's title also maligns the name of Kathiawad city. The name of the film should be changed," he was then quoted as saying by PTI.

Previously, an association of residents of the Kamathipura region too had termed the film as a 'misrepresentation' of the region.

Gangubai's alleged adopted son Babuji Shah, had also filed a defamation case against the makers. The Bombay High Court had stayed the defamation proceedings in December.

The casting of Vijay Raaz as a transgender too attracted criticism from a section of netizens.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is gearing up for release on February 25.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn in the role of Rahim Lala, who was a don at that time and came out to support Gangubai when she took on the bigwigs of the region and advocated for the rights of the sex workers.