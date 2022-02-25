'Gangubai Kathiawadi': New Song 'Jhume Re Gori' From Alia Bhatt-starrer Out; Watch

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi has been one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. The film, after being postponed several times, finally hit the big screens on Friday, February 25. On the special day of the film's release, the filmmakers also released a celebratory Garba song, Jhume Re Gori. In the song, the film's lead actor Alia Bhatt can be seen grooving to the tunes of Garba. Watch the song below.

Gangubai Kathiawadi's Jhume Re Gori becomes the new festive anthem of the year

The film's helmer Bhansali has composed the music, while its lyrics are penned by Kumaar. The energetic Garba song is crooned by Archana Gore, Tarannum Malik Jain, Dipti Rege, and Aditi Pradhudesai. The choreography is set by Kruti Mahesh, who has also choreographed Deepika Padukone's Ghoomar, Ek Dil Ek Jaan, Holi from Padmaavat, and Garmi in Street Dancer. The film also has another Garba song, Dholida where Alia can be seen dancing in a carefree manner. The song gave glimpses of her life before she landed up in Mumbai's Kamathipura.

The biographical drama is set in the 1960s and its plot revolves around a young woman, Gangubai, who ran the brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura in the 60s. It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book called Mafia Queens of Mumbai. As many fans are eager to know more about the film, the filmmakers have managed to keep them on the edge by unveiling only necessary details.

Its cast includes Ajay Devgn, along with Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles. Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi have also appeared in extended cameos.

Gangubai Kathiawadi review

Gangubai Kathiawadi is being spoken about quite a bit in film circles. A lot of celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh lauded Alia Bhatt's performance in the film. Reacting to the film he wrote "Saw #GangubaiKathiawadi last night!!! Another magical experience.. #SanjayLeelaBhansali is an absolute master storyteller. Every frame in the film has perfection written all over it.@aliaa08 you are gold! You are a fantastic actor but you have outdone yourself as Gangubai."

Cinematography by Sudeep Chaterjee is the bomb..Dialogues, Choreography, production design, music..are top notch, everyone in the film got their A game into play. @ajaydevgn’s entry and every dialogue is seeti maar. Watch it on the big screen-Don’t miss it #GangubaiKathiawadi — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 24, 2022

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt