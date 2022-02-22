'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Passes With U/A Rating, 4 Scenes Cut By CBFC Ahead Of The Release

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt is all set to release in theatres this week. The movie has been postponed several times due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in India. It recently had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. As per media reports, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been passed by The Central Board of Film Certification with a U/A rating and 4 scenes were cut while some abusive words were replaced.

Gangubai Kathiawadi receives U/A rating by CBFC

As per Bollywood Hungama, Gangubai Kathiawadi was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) back on December 30, 2021. The CBFC have the film a U/A certificate, which means parental guidance is required for viewers under the age of 12. The movie also underwent four cuts, the abusive word ‘m*******d’ was replaced by ‘madarjaat’. A 43-second dialogue was reportedly removed from the movie and the visuals of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru interacting with Gangubai and giving her a rose was modified. A 17-second-long dialogue was also removed and disclaimers were put up in both English and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been facing some trouble over the past few weeks. ANI reported that MLA Amin Patel had filed a petition in Bombay High Court to change the name of the film alleging that it misrepresents Kamathipura as a red-light area while showing the Kathiawadi community in poor light. Gangubai's alleged adopted son Babuji Shah, had filed a defamation case against the makers of the movie back in December 2020.

More about Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The movie will follow through the life of Gangubai who in no time marks her own territory and becomes a powerful madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. The movie has been directed by celebrated filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will be released in theatres on February 25, 2022. The film had its world premiere at Berlinale Speciale Gala Section at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival that took place from February 10 to February 20.

Image: Instagram/@aliabhatt