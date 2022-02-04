The entire film industry is buzzing with anticipation following the trailer release of Alia Bhatt's highly anticipated biographical crime drama flick Gangubai Kathiawadi. Set to show an all-new avatar in the forthcoming film, the trailer and teaser amassed massive praise for the actor with notable personalities like Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and more commending her powerful performance. Adding to the list is beau Ranbir Kapoor who extended his support to partner Alia Bhatt in the most wholesome way.

Ranbir Kapoor copies Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' pose

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted out and about in the city by the paparazzi and was asked about the 28-year-old actor's recently released trailer. Responding like a proud partner, the 39-year-old actor simply put his hands up in a 'Namastay pose' and copied Alia's signature stance from the upcoming film. Watch the video here.

The video was quick to create a stir on the internet as fans adored the Sanju actor showing support to his partner. One fan tweeted, ''A relationship like this is what one wants tbh. They're not OTT. Two chilled out cute people who love, support and respect each other. That's how it should be.''

More on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Released on February 4, the trailer showed a glimpse of one of the most powerful performances from Bhatt's career as she stepped into the shoes of the character Gangubai, a true matriarch who becomes a powerful figure in Kamathipura. Packed with hard-hitting dialogues and fierce impersonation of 'madame' of Kamathipura, the young actor truly transformed into the fearless personality who reigned the streets of Mumbai.

After the release of the trailer, the Bollywood fraternity was quick to shower the young actor with praise as Anil Kapoor shared the trailer by writing, ''Goosebumps and Chills! Alia Bhatt pumps off the screen, grabs you by your collar and compels you to take notice of how badass she is. Can't wait for this epic treat!'' On the other hand, Actor Mouni Roy also showered praise on the young actor by writing, ''My bestest wishes A, you are a gift, can't wait to watch this gem @aliaabhatt."

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also features Ajay Devgn as Karim Lala, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari and more. Reportedly, Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi are set to make a cameo in the film, After facing multiple postponements, the movie is all set to hit the theatres on February 25 this year.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/varindertchawla