'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Ranbir's Sister, Malaika, Janhvi & More Celebs Review Alia's Film

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release in theatres tomorrow on February 25. Ahead of the movie's release, the makers held a special premiere for the movie that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and many more left their reviews for Gangubai Kathiawadi via their social media handles.

Bollywood celebs review 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and praised Alia Bhatt's performance in the movie. Kapoor wrote, "@aliabhatt you are the definition of brilliance. Unparalleled level of craft and finesse and heart and soul. You as Gangubai is nothing short of cinematic magic." Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to her Instagram and wrote, "When two living legdsn come together and create magic #Sanjay Leela Bhansali and #Alia Bhatt. What a fantastic movie, brilliant performance."

Malaika Arora via her Instagram story wrote, "What a firecracker of a performance and film." Vicky Kaushal also praised the movie and wrote, "Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this Film. SLB Sir you are a master! And @aliaabhatt don't even know what to say about you... breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off. Big Screen Cinema Magic."

Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter and wrote, "Saw #GangubaiKathiawadi last night!!! Another magical experience.. #SanjayLeelaBhansali is an absolute master storyteller. Every frame in the film has perfection written all over it. @aliaa08 you are gold! You are a fantastic actor but you have outdone yourself as Gangubai."

Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the true story of sex worker Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The film had its world premiere at Berlinale Speciale Gala Section at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival that took place from February 10 to February 20.

The movie showcases Ganga's journey of how she begins working as a sex worker and in no time marks her own territory, becoming Gangubai, a madam in the red light area of Kamathipura. Alia Bhatt will be seen in the lead role portraying the titular character of Gangubai, while Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Varun Kapoor and Seema Pahwa star in supporting roles.

Image: Instagram/@aliabhatt